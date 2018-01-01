Relaxed Robbie up-beat as he checks out of rehab

8 MARCH 2007



Looking tanned, toned and flashing his cheeky grin, an up-beat Robbie Williams checked out of rehab on Wednesday. The Brit singer celebrated his return to his Los Angeles home with a shopping spree at upmarket department store Barney's and spent a night out on the town with friends.



Leaving Winston's nightclub in Hollywood at around 1am, he seemed on "good form" according to one onlooker. "He looked incredibly smart as he left the club with a group of his friends and I think he really enjoyed himself," added the source.



Robbie has had plenty of support from his family aftering entering a strict, £700-a-night Arizona clinic on February 13 - the day of his 33rd birthday. His sister Sally and his mum Jan, who is a drugs counsellor, flew into Los Angeles to be by his side. And his sibling has told reporters that Robbie is still committed about his recovery depite leaving the clinic before the end of his treatment.



"He felt uncomfortable staying in there so he had to come out and is going to use another facility, " says Sally. "There is a process that they go through and he hasn't completed all of the steps that they like you to do, so he is going to finish the work elsewhere," she explained.



"I think he is a lot better than he was but obviously he has not completed his course so he needs to continue. He is very serious about it," she added.