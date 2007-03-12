Jennifer Hudson honoured at Soul Train awards

12 MARCH 2007



Jennifer Hudson's mantlepiece must be pretty trophy-heavy these days, after she received yet another gong to add to her collection. The Oscar-winning Dreamgirls star picked up the Sammy Davis Jr Award for entertainer of the year at the Soul Train Awards at the weekend.



"I just can't believe I got the Sammy Davis Jr Award," said the former reality show star, as she clutched her gong tightly. "I'm standing on the same stage where I made the top 32 of American Idol."



The talent show's judge, Simon Cowell, may once have described her as "kind of shy", but the 25-year-old singer displayed all the confidence of a true pro as she performed onstage during the awards ceremony.



Other big winners on the night included fellow Dreamgirl Beyonce, who won best single, and Mary J Blige, who took home the best album gong. Also honoured was Jay-Z, who was awarded the Michael Jackson Award for best video for Show Me What You Got.