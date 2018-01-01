On-the-mend Robbie shares digital message of love

12 MARCH 2007



With his poignant lyrics and refreshingly honest approach to life Robbie Williams has always worn his heart on his sleeve - but now it seems he's wearing it on his hands, too.



Leaving fashionable Hollywood night spot Les Deux on Saturday the 33-year-old singer proudly showed off his latest body art, the word L-O-V-E - with the first letter designed in the style of a learner-driver L plate - spread across the fingers of his right hand.



The up-beat decoration may be a reflection of a more positive state of mind experienced by the singer since he underwent a stint in an Arizona rehab centre. Robbie checked into the clinic on his 33rd birthday, February 13, and left three weeks later looking tanned, relaxed and trim. The Angels singer's mum Jan has flown into LA to be with her son as he continues his treatment, and his father Pete has told reporters he's pleased Robbie is getting his life back on track.



"I always know how Robbie is by his humour, and it's back," a delighted Pete said. "He was making jokes down the phone to me yesterday, they are not quotable, very private and a bit rude. So I would say he is on the mend.



Pete is jetting into LA this week to spend a fortnight relaxing and playing golf with Robbie. "I am looking forward to seeing him more than you could know. I always have faith in him, he's a good lad and I love him," he said.