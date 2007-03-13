Swing crooner Ray Quinn flying high with debut album

The only way is up for rising star Ray Quinn, who took to the skies this week as he launched his self-titled debut album. With the help of a helicopter, he did a whistlestop tour of several UK cities to promote the disc which looks set to soar in the charts after it began to fly off the shelves.



Ray, who was given a record deal by music mogul Simon Cowell after he made it to the last two in the X Factor final, bestowed a kiss on his proud grandmother Marjorie in his Liverpool hometown before taking his first ride in a chopper. And he was met with crowds of eager fans in Glasgow and Newcastle, where he performed some of his swing classics.



He is facing chart competition from another X Factor finalist, rocker Ben Miles, who has released a disc entitled Picture Of You. "It'll be an exciting week," says Ray who admits making the number one slot would be "the icing on the cake". The 18-year-old is still buzzing about his recording experience in LA. "I used Frank Sinatra's microphone and some of the band had recorded with him... I had the time of my life," he enthused.