hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Ray is hoping to hit the number one spot in the charts after launching his debut swing album this week. The 18-year-old crooner enjoyed his first ride in a helicopter on Monday, stopping off at several cities to greet his fans
Photo: © EMPICS
Click on photos to enlarge
The Liverpudlian star gives his supportive grandma Marjorie a kiss before taking to the skies
Photo: © Getty Images
13 MARCH 2007
The only way is up for rising star Ray Quinn, who took to the skies this week as he launched his self-titled debut album. With the help of a helicopter, he did a whistlestop tour of several UK cities to promote the disc which looks set to soar in the charts after it began to fly off the shelves.
Ray, who was given a record deal by music mogul Simon Cowell after he made it to the last two in the X Factor final, bestowed a kiss on his proud grandmother Marjorie in his Liverpool hometown before taking his first ride in a chopper. And he was met with crowds of eager fans in Glasgow and Newcastle, where he performed some of his swing classics.
He is facing chart competition from another X Factor finalist, rocker Ben Miles, who has released a disc entitled Picture Of You. "It'll be an exciting week," says Ray who admits making the number one slot would be "the icing on the cake". The 18-year-old is still buzzing about his recording experience in LA. "I used Frank Sinatra's microphone and some of the band had recorded with him... I had the time of my life," he enthused.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.