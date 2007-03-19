Jamelia wears her heart on her shirt for troubled Britney

hellomagazineWeb
Jamelia took to the stage for her London gig in an oversized shirt bearing the words Tears For Spears. The mum-of-two says she sympathises with Britney about the pressures of combining a music career with raising children
The British R&B singer later removed the slogan tee-shirt to reveal a slinky chain mail-style creation underneath
19 MARCH 2007
R&B star Jamelia showed her support for troubled singer Britney Spears by donning an outsize fluorescent tee-shirt bearing the slogan Tears For Spears during a gig at a London club.
The singer, whose new single No More was released on Monday, says she knows how hard it is to be a pop star and a successful mother. "As a mum I know all about the pressures of juggling a music career with raising your children," revealed the mum-of-two, who is soon due to wed her Millwall footballer fiancé Darren Byfield.
"Britney's obviously having a tough time and I hope she pulls it together," added the sympathetic British star, who later removed the shirt to reveal an unusual, chain mail-style dress.
Britney, who is in the process of divorcing estranged husband Kevin Federline - with whom she has two children, 17-month-old Sean Preston and five-month-old Jaden James - is currently checked into a rehabilitation clinic in Malibu. The 25-year-old star provoked concerns for her emotional well-being last month after entering and leaving different facilities and shaving off her hallmark locks when staff at an LA hair salon refused to do so for her.
