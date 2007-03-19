Jamelia wears her heart on her shirt for troubled Britney

19 MARCH 2007



R&B star Jamelia showed her support for troubled singer Britney Spears by donning an outsize fluorescent tee-shirt bearing the slogan Tears For Spears during a gig at a London club.



The singer, whose new single No More was released on Monday, says she knows how hard it is to be a pop star and a successful mother. "As a mum I know all about the pressures of juggling a music career with raising your children," revealed the mum-of-two, who is soon due to wed her Millwall footballer fiancé Darren Byfield.



"Britney's obviously having a tough time and I hope she pulls it together," added the sympathetic British star, who later removed the shirt to reveal an unusual, chain mail-style dress.



Britney, who is in the process of divorcing estranged husband Kevin Federline - with whom she has two children, 17-month-old Sean Preston and five-month-old Jaden James - is currently checked into a rehabilitation clinic in Malibu. The 25-year-old star provoked concerns for her emotional well-being last month after entering and leaving different facilities and shaving off her hallmark locks when staff at an LA hair salon refused to do so for her.