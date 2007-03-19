Pop princess Kylie steals the thunder at Aussie Grand Prix

19 MARCH 2007



Thousands of Formula One fans had turned up to watch the action at Melbourne's race circuit, but unsurprisingly it was local lass Kylie Minogue who stole the show when she showed up in the pit lane.



Dressed in a delicate crochet-style dress and still sporting her gamine blonde crop, the petit blonde singer caused a stir at the 105,000-strong event - the first of the Australian racing season - when she arrived with her sister Danni.



It is the pop princess' first visit Down Under since she split with her long-term boyfriend, French actor Olivier Martinez. "It was an unexpected trip... I had a few days so I thought why not," she revealed.



"This is my first time at the Melbourne race," added the Aussie chanteuse. "And I'm looking forward to hanging out with Danni, who knows a thing or two about racing."



Kylie, who recently launched her own line for High Street fashion chain H&M, also told reporters she is feeling good and glad to be back with her family.



During their track outing the siblings dropped by for a coffee with handsome Aussie racing star Mark Webber, before sending him off into the fray with a hug and a kiss. And Danni, who'll soon make her Aussie TV comeback as a judge on reality show Australia's Got Talent, also caught up with another Formaula One whizz - British racing driver pal Jenson Button.