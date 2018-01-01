Britney successfully completes rehab programme

21 MARCH 2007



Britney Spears will be looking forward to a fresh new start after finishing a 26-day stay in a rehabilitation facility. The singer has left the Promises Malibu Treatment Center confirmed her manager on Tuesday night.



The Brave New Girl singer entered the luxurious facility overlooking the Pacific Ocean on February 22. She booked in after a weekend of partying during which she prompted concerns with her erratic behaviour. And while the 25-year-old's stay was shorter than most - many of the clinic's guests remain for 45 days - Britney's manager says his client checked out after "successfully completing" the facility's programme.



During her stay at the center, which costs $48,000 for 30-days, the singer was visited several times by her estranged husband Kevin Federline and the couple's two young sons, six-month-old Jayden James, and Sean Preston, who is a year and a half.



While Britney currently has custody of the children, Kevin - who celebrates his 29th birthday this week - looked after the boys - with the help of his and Britney's mother - while the singer underwent treatment.