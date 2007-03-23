Avril waxes lyrical to about married life to expectant Charlotte

23 MARCH 2007



Currently in London promoting her new album, Avril Lavigne was full of enthusiasm for married life when she settled down for a chat with Charlotte Church on the Welsh celebrity's Friday night show. The 22-year-old Canadian singer, who wed Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley last July, proudly showed her wedding ring to her host as she waxed lyrical about the joys of marrying young.



Her advice drew a smile from Charlotte who is believed to be planning to tie the knot with her rugby player beau Gavin Henson. The 21-year-old Welsh songbird, who's pregnant with the couple's first child, has certainly been enthusiastic about the idea of marriage, admitting that if Gavin asked her to be his wife she would immediately say 'yes'.



It's not just on The Charlotte Church show that Avril has been expounding the joys of marital life. In a recent interview with a US magazine she revealed she and Deryck "have a really good, strong relationship", quipping, "I'm the best thing that's ever happened to him."



She went on to reveal why, despite her gothic punk image, she opted for the traditional-style nuptials she'd dreamt about since she was a little girl. "People thought I would have done, like, some black wedding dress, and yeah, I would have," she explains. "But at the same time I was thinking about our pictures…"



When Avril and Charlotte next meet perhaps it will be Charlotte giving out the advice - on the joys of motherhood.