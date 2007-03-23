Joss backs campaign to establish 'Little Britain' in NYC

New York has long been proud of its reputation as one of the world's most cosmopolitan cities, with vibrant international districts such as Little Italy, Little Ukraine and Spanish Harlem. And now the Brits want their own bite of the Big Apple.



"Britain deserves its own 'little' version," said Devon-born soul crooner Joss Stone, who now lives in the United States. The singer joins Richard Branson, designer Paul Smith, London-born actress Mischa Barton and Scottish comic Billy Connolly in backing the campaign to name a section of Manhattan's West Village 'Little Britain'.



The area, on Greenwich Avenue, is home to several UK-style hangouts such as the Tea And Sympathy coffee shop, grocers Myers of Keswick, and fish and chip shop A Salt And Battery. All popular with ex-pats looking for a taste of home. British fashion labels Stella McCartney, Lulu Guinness and Mulberry have stores in the area, too.



"Britain is a wicked place full of culture and great people," enthused Joss at the campaign launch on Thursday, adding: "We can all blend and become one, then the world will be a happier place in the great scheme of things."



As part of the awareness raising drive, British designer stores Paul Smith, Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen will all be featuring posters asking "What's one more Queen in the Village?".