Jennifer and Marc bring Latin passion to European jaunt

26 MARCH 2007



One of Tinseltown's most talented duos, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have been busy showcasing their latest collaboration in some of Europe's most glamorous cities. The singer/actress has been giving fans a preview of her new album, Como Ama Una Mujer (How A Woman Loves) which she made with the help of her husband - who added his writing and vocal skills.



The disc is Jennifer's sixth and, she says, her most personal to date. It is also the star's first Spanish language album - an important moment for the Bronx-born beauty who wants her future offspring to be aware of her Latin heritage. "I want my niece… or my children to know what mommy was about," she says.



The past few weeks have been a jet-setting affair for the Jersey Girl star, who began the promotional trail for her new album with an appearance on Spanish TV on March 19, receiving a platinum disc in Madrid a day later. Jennifer, accompanied by her husband of two years, then flew to France where the couple dropped into the Virgin Megastore on the Champs Elysees in Paris. Then it was on to Berlin on Sunday to attend an awards ceremony.



Her forthcoming music release, which hits stores on April 3, isn't the only thing that's been taking up the 37-year-old's time lately. Jennifer has recently finished work on the upcoming bio-pic on Puerto Rican salsa singer Hector Lavoe, El Cantante in which she features alongside her other half.