Slimline Britney taking care of herself as she gets back on track

27 MARCH 2007



The contrast between the party-loving Britney Spears of a few months ago and the singer today was there for all to see as she enjoyed her first days out in public since leaving a Malibu clinic last Tuesday. Gone is the brash blonde wig and revealing outfits; in their place a natural brunette look and more feminine style - not to mention a newly trim figure.



Britney stepped out for an advanced-level hip-hop class at the Millennium Dance Complex on Friday, which, according to the studio's owner, is a homecoming of sorts for the star. "She comes in to scope talent. More than once she's hired our teachers to choreograph for her," says Robert Baker. And the mum-of-two, who is one of his star clients, impressed everyone in the 30-strong class. "She did the choreography really well, in fact she came in and nailed it," added instructor Darrien.



After her workout, the singer headed out for a bite to eat with some girlfriends, but was on her way home by 11.30pm.



On Sunday, the 25-year-old was pretty as a picture as she attended church in Bel Air wearing a demure white sundress and an outsize, Audrey Hepburn-esque straw hat. She later changed into another fresh-looking frock which showed off her newly svelte figure and golden tan for a visit to the dentist. "She's going to lay low," a friend says. "She's taking care of herself."