Bill Clinton helps Elton kick off spectacular birthday concert

27 MARCH 2007



When Elton John throws a party it's guaranteed to be an event to remember. But the music legend outdid himself with the final instalment in a series of extravaganzas to mark his 60th birthday when 20,000 fans and an army of star guests, including Bill Clinton, joined him at a free concert in New York.



The former US president helped kick-start the three-hour set, which featured the birthday boy's greatest hits, as caterers handed out slices of a piano-shaped cake. "Thank you for coming to help Elton join my favourite club - the 60-year-olds club," he told the Madison Square Garden crowd, adding: "Elton reminds me we've all got a little bit of juice left."



The music veteran was joined on stage by some of his big screen pals, including Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Williams and Michael Caine. Also on hand to wish him happy birthday were Lulu, Helena Christensen, and the Osbourne clan, who had swapped the glamorous outfits they wore to the singer's lavish £300,000 Harlem bash the night before for jeans and warm coats.



During the multi-million-dollar event, Elton paid tribute to his partner David Furnish, dedicating the song Something About The Way You Look Tonight to him. The show ended on an emotional note with the strains of Your Song filling the air and a shower of sparkling gold and silver confetti falling over a gently swaying audience dotted with lighter flames.