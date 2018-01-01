James and Petra say goodbye to beautiful romance

28 MARCH 2007



Like the words of his hit song Goodbye My Lover, British crooner James Blunt is saying farewell to his 15-month relationship with Czech model Petra Nemcova with the pair deciding to go their separate ways. "They split in February. It's very amicable," says a source close to the former Army captain.



The couple were last seen together at a round of Oscar parties, but in recent weeks a solo James has been spotted on the Hollywood nightclub scene, hanging out with Robbie Williams, Lindsay Lohan and Amy Winehouse. It is thought that the duo's successful careers have meant they could not spend enough time together.



They first met in December 2005 and began dating the following year. It was 27-year-old Petra's first serious relationship since her long-time beau, photographer Simon Atlee, died in the tsunami which hit Thailand in 2004. They were rumoured to have split in November last year but Petra denied the stories, saying: "We never got separated… We're very much in love."



The 32-year-old You're Beautiful singer, who has previously romanced Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, is currently based in the US where he is finishing up the follow-up album to his phenomenally successful Back To Bedlam.