Dame Shirley is to join Glastonbury headliners

28 MARCH 2007



Dame Shirley Bassey has been wowing music lovers with her vocal talent for over 50 years, and now she is taking her music to a whole new generation. The singer has confirmed she is to take to the stage at Glastonbury music festival.



The surprise announcement comes as the Welsh songstress, who turned 70 in January, prepares to release her eagerly anticipated album The Living Tree - her first new recording in a decade.



Dame Shirley's slot at the legendary Somerset festival falls on Sunday, June 24, when she will sing before the event's largest ever crowd of 177,500 fans. Headlining on the acoustic stage are Damien Rice and The Waterboys, while The Arctic Monkeys, Kaiser Chiefs and The Who are also signed up to play.



