Getting into the spirit of the game, Britney cheers from the sidelines on Saturday
Photo: © Reuters
The following day she was back courtside, showing her support for the LA Lakers in a team cap and T-shirt, while her friends waved a colourful banner
Photo: © Getty Images
2 APRIL 2007
Happy to show the world she is back on track, a smiling Britney Spears joined the crowds gathered to watch the LA Lakers basketball team over the weekend. Her sporting fun came just after it was announced last week that she and her estranged husband Kevin Federline have reached a divorce agreement - without needing to battle out a settlement in the courts.
Taking her seat ringside for games on both Saturday and Sunday, the relaxed pop princess certainly seemed to have regained her sparkle as she cheered on her team from the sidelines. The 25-year-old donned a blonde wig and straw hat for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets, evidently enjoying the high-action drama as the players battled until the final whistle.
And the following evening LA-local Britney was making no secret of her loyalties, sporting a Lakers baseball cap and T-shirt to watch her team defeat the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.
