'Irreplaceable' Beyonce serenades New Yorkers

3 APRIL 2007



She's no stranger to delivering show-stopping performances, and Beyonce certainly didn't disappoint when she took to the stage in the Big Apple on Monday. The glamorous singer brought New York's Rockefeller Plaza to a standstill during filming for an appearance on NBC's Today show, wowing passers-by with her impressive vocal talents.



Beyonce, who sparkled in a sequinned white mini dress as she performed her hits Irreplaceable and Green Light, was appearing on the US talk show to launch the re-release of her album B'Day which includes bonus tracks in Spanish. Following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez, who has made a Spanish album called Como Ama Una Mujer, the Dreamgirls star says that she wanted to do something for her Spanish-speaking fans.



"A lot of my fans are Hispanic," she says, "and they've always told me, 'You should sing something in Spanish,' but I don't speak Spanish at all. I took it in school, so I thought, let me give this a try," she explains.



"One of my best friends in the world is Cuban, so she was the test. I brought her to the studio and told her, 'Be honest. You have to tell me if anything is wrong.' So when she approved it, I knew everything was right."