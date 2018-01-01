Mel B welcomes 'Baby Brown'

Former Spice Girl Melanie Brown is celebrating the birth of her little girl who made her debut in the early hours of Tuesday morning. "The baby is completely healthy with a good head of hair," said the singer's spokesman. "No name has been decided on as yet, and she is purely known as Baby Brown."



It follows a tough few months, during which Melanie - who moved to LA three years ago - and her former partner Eddie Murphy fell out over the paternity of the unborn child. They now face a court battle to prove whether the Dreamgirls actor is or isn't the baby's father.



Just days before the birth, the Leeds-born performer was reported to be confident and relaxed despite the controversy. A close friend described her as "excited", adding: "She hasn't allowed the difficult circumstances to make her anxious. Melanie is not letting anything get her down."



The new arrival is a younger sister for eight-year-old Phoenix Chi, Melanie's daughter from a previous relationship with former husband Jimmy Gulzar.