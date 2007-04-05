Jon Bon Jovi lends a hand on American housing project

Jon Bon Jovi is used to bringing the house down with his sell-out gigs, but the rocker turned the tables in New York when he put one up instead. The singer was in the Big Apple to lend a hand to Habitat For Humanity, which aims to provide affordable housing to impoverished areas.



Hammer in hand, the Living On A Prayer singer got to work on the Brooklyn construction site. "I feel great doing it," he said, adding: "It doesn't matter if you're a rock'n'roll star or if you're just a caring individual who wants to help others, we can rebuild the inner cities."



Jon, who co-owns the Philadelphia Soul American football team, brought along some of his players to help build the low-cost homes. It isn't the first construction project the Habitat For Humanity ambassador has been involved in. In 2005 he provided funds to erect six homes in Philadelphia, joining the homeowner families and members of the Philadelphia Soul team to help build them.



Jon and his band members also donated $1 million to build 29 homes in Louisana in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. "It's our belief that we can give a hand up - not hand out - to families who may otherwise never realise the joy of home ownership," said the singer.