Charlotte on swell form as she hosts Fergie and Jordan

6 APRIL 2007



In good voice and even greater spirits, Charlotte Church proved that pregnancy isn't slowing her down one bit as she recorded the Easter special of her chat show. The 21-year-old Welsh star, who is due to welcome her first child with beau Gavin Henson next winter, brought the house down during an enthusiastic duet with Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie.



For the programme, which airs on Good Friday evening, Charlotte wore a black strapless dress that flattered her burgeoning figure to perfection. A pair of killer heels, that would have defeated a more faint-hearted woman in her condition, completed the outfit.



Later in the show Charlotte got an opportunity to swap notes with another pregnant celeb when Jordan sat down for a chat. And the glamour model would have had plenty of tips to pass on as she's already mum to two boys - four-year-old Harvey from her relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke, and her and husband Peter Andre's son Junior, 18 months.