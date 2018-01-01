New beau said to be behind Britney's basketball fever

10 APRIL 2007



Britney Spears' dedication to the LA Lakers basketball team isn't in doubt after the pop princess cheered the players on at yet another game on the weekend, her third so far this month. But it seems there might be more to her courtside appearances than a mere love of the sport. According to pals, the 25-year-old has fallen for Lakers star Luke Walton - who towers more than a foot taller than the mum-of-two.



Twenty-seven-year-old Luke is the son of basketball legend Bill Walton, and is hugely popular with fans who scream his name when he touches the ball for the first time. "It's early days yet but she's happy," said a source close to Britney - who since separating from husband Kevin Federline has dated model Isaac Cohen and music producer Jonathan Rotem. Whether it was the thrill of the game or her rumoured beau putting a smile on her face, Britney certainly had a spring in her step as she left the Staples Centre.



She went on to enjoy some retail therapy at the hip Lisa Kline boutique in LA - snapping up some dresses for herself, a green Moses basket for her pet chihuahua Bit Bit and items of clothing for sons Jayden James and Sean Preston. "She was in a great mood, ecstatic really," said one employee. "She was lots of fun to shop with. We had music on in the stores, and she danced to the music and ran around and picked out stuff for herself and her boys. You could tell she enjoyed herself."