Madonna and James Blunt to do climate change gig

10 APRIL 2007



The world's biggest music stars are preparing to help save the planet in a series of concerts around the globe. Ray Of Light singer Madonna and Brit crooner James Blunt are among the acts expected to perform at the Live Earth concert in London on July 7 to raise awareness of climate change.



Joining them at the new Wembley Stadium will be a diverse line-up, including the Beastie Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Corinne Bailey Rae and rock and pop veterans Genesis and Duran Duran. Based on the format adopted by Bob Geldof for his anti-poverty Live 8 concerts in 2005, Live Earth events will also be held in Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro, the US, Shanghai, Johannesburg and Sydney.



"By attracting an audience of millions we hope Live Earth will launch a global campaign giving a critical mass of people around the world the tools they need to help solve the climate crisis," says former US Vice-President Al Gore, who won an Oscar for his documentary An Inconvenient Truth.



Over 100 bands have agreed to do their bit for the environment across the seven concerts. Those hoping to attend the London event can register for tickets on www.livenation.co.uk/earth between April 13 and 16. Tickets will be allocated by ballot and cost £55.