Geri takes blossoming Bluebell for a spring-time stroll

11 APRIL 2007



When her daughter was born last May Geri Halliwell opted to call her Bluebell, after seeing the flower everywhere during walks in a nearby park towards the end of her pregnancy. Now she's able to show her little girl the spring-time blooms that inspired her unusual moniker.



After a recent jaunt on Primrose Hill accompanied by comedian David Walliams, this week the mother and daughter duo were joined by a male friend and a nanny, as well as Geri's dogs, for a sunny stroll in the capital. Bluebell, who turns one next month, is clearly blossoming and looked picture perfect in a floral dress and knit cardigan. Meanwhile all the non-stop action involved in motherhood seems to suit Geri down to the ground and she cut a trim figure in leggings and stripy top.



The former Spice Girl is clearly enjoying every moment with her daughter, whose birth she described at the time as "the biggest life-changing experience that's ever happened to me". And she'll have plenty advice to give her former bandmate Emma Bunton who is expecting a baby with her beau Jade Jones this summer.



After a year out of the limelight, however, the 34-year-old celeb is ready to go back to work, apparently keen to make her comeback on the West End Stage. An ITV presenting job is also reported to be on the cards.