Lourdes joins mum Madonna on her first charity mission

17 APRIL 2007



She's only ten years old, but Madonna's daughter Lourdes showed she is well on her way to becoming a mature young lady as she embarked upon her first charity mission this week. The pretty youngster, who is the singer's daughter with former boyfriend and personal trainer Carlos Leon, displayed all the poise of a seasoned philanthropist as she hugged villagers who came offering gifts of flowers and bracelets.



Lourdes and her new brother have accompanied their mum back to the region - one of Malawi's poorest - from which the Material Girl adopted son David Banda last year. And while there Lourdes seemed to be relishing the chance to meet up with some of the local children, at one point even challenging them to a fun-filled water fight.



The mother and daughter team, who stepped out in matching combat gear, were guests of Millennium Garden, a project which teaches local people how to grow their own food. An irrigation system which Madonna which helped fund was proudly shown off as villagers explained the difference it has made to their lives.



The singer, who is still completing the process of adopting David, will be in the southern African nation for a week. During her stay she plans to visit several orphanages, although she's not looking to adopt another child.



According to a spokeswoman she simply wants to financially assist a new health care centre and may provide sponsorship for some local children.