Music's biggest stars rub shoulders at NYC award ceremony

24 APRIL 2007



There was a gathering of music royalty in New York this week as some of the industry's most talented veterans mingled with bright young things from the worlds of fashion and film at a charity awards ceremony. And heading up the A-list guests was The Thin White Duke himself, David Bowie, accompanied by his wife Iman.



This week is a special one for the Life On Mars singer and his model wife, who at 51 looks as stunning as ever. The couple celebrate their crystal wedding anniversary on Wednesday, marking 15 years since they married in a civil ceremony in Switzerland.



Another rock'n'roll legend attending the do honouring stars and organisations for their work for a New York-based hunger-relief charity was Perfect Day crooner Lou Reed. The 65-year-old songwriter has just announced an eight-date European tour, which hits London on July 1.



Rubbing shoulders with Lou was U2 guitarist and fellow music star The Edge, who picked up a gong at the awards ceremony in recognition of his achievements in the fight against hunger. Also supporting the fundraising dinner was punk icon Patti Smith, whose new album Twelve went on sale last week.



It wasn't just music legends treading the red carpet, though. Tinseltown favourite Kate Bosworth, who is currently filming real life-based drama 21, joined statuesque beauties Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen to up the bash's glamour quotient.