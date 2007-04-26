Idols Celine and Annie give back for charity

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Titanic singer Celine stunned audiences by singing a duet with a holographic Elvis during the two-hour charity special
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Former Eurythmics star Annie was another music idol lending her talents for the night, helping raise over $30 million for charity
Photo: © Getty Images
26 APRIL 2007
Simon Cowell's American Idol show may be about stars in the making, but there were plenty of established idols appearing on Wednesday night's special charity show Idol Gives Back. Canadian chanteuse Celine Dion had audiences doing a double take as she performed a duet of If I Can Dream alongside a hologram of Elvis Presley, while Scottish singer-songwriter Annie Lennox and Simon's classical boy band Il Divo also showed off their vocal talents in aid of a good cause.
It wasn't just musical stars laying on the entertainment, however. Funnyman Jack Black enthusiastically sang a few verses from Seal hit Kiss From A Rose - but came in for some criticism from American Idol judge Paula Abdul. "The School Of Rock called, they want their diploma back," she quipped.
The special two-hour show raised more than $30 million for poverty-stricken children in Africa and the US, including a $100,000 donation from host Ellen DeGeneres.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.