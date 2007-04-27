Britney's body beautiful campaign pays dividends

27 APRIL 2007



Hours of working out at a dance studio seem to have paid off for Britney Spears, who showed off a super-fit physique as she left a session in Los Angeles recently. Wearing a red leotard, black pants and fishnets, the mother-of-two wowed onlookers outside a Hollywood dance studio with her washboard flat stomach and enviably pert bottom.



The singer's newly toned tum and posterior are the result of a strict routine of calorie-burning classes and a low-fat diet featuring plenty of fruit and green vegetables.



And judging by the smile on her face, Britney, who has also been spotted playing tennis, knows just how good she looks. "She's back to her fighting weight, she's working out and enjoying life," said a friend.



Meanwhile, admirers of Britney's former sweetheart Justin Timberlake have also been making the most of an opportunity to get an eyeful of their idol - at Madame Tussauds. Fans can now cosy up to the chisel-jawed crooner's image after the famous London attraction debuted a waxwork of the ex-N'Sync singer.



It took four months to make the life-size impression of the 26-year-old US singer, which was commissioned after a deluge of requests from the public. Justin's likeness brings the SexyBack singer to the capital in a smooth white suit created by a Savile Row tailor and a pair of his hallmark "old-skool" trainers.