Parents-to-be Noel and Sara check out classic music snaps

Sara and Noel, who are expecting their first child together late-summer, no doubt soon tracked down the photo of the guitarist and his Oasis bandmates among the Lawrence Watson images on display
Looking every inch the radiant mum-to-be, Scottish Sara opted for designer heels to carry her through Thursday's event
27 APRIL 2007
Noel Gallagher and his partner of seven years, Sara MacDonald, are clearly making the most of their evenings out before the arrival of their baby and the inevitable sleepless nights to follow. The pair were guests at a private viewing in London of the work of NME photographer Lawrence Watson, which features Noel and his Oasis bandmates along with other big music names including David Bowie and Janet Jackson.
Now five months pregnant, Edinburgh-born Sara, 31, looked glowing at the Shoreditch event. And while she wore a loose-fitting top to accommodate her bump, there was no sacrificing of style when it came to her feet as she'd chosen to step out in some killer designer heels.
The couple's child will be a sister or brother for Noel's daughter Anais, from his marriage to Meg Matthews. But before the new arrival is celebrated there's the small matter of the guitarist's 40th birthday party next month. He's already promised it's going to be "bigger and better" than that thrown by fellow musician Elton John, who hosted a lavish fancy dress do for his 50th. According to one source, the theme is set to be "tyrants and despots".
