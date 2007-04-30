Whitney dines out with new love as divorce is finalised

30 APRIL 2007



Whitney Houston consigned heartbreak to the past as she stepped out for a bite to eat in Beverly Hills with her new beau, R&B singer Ray J, just days after her divorce from Bobby Brown became final.



The 43-year-old star is clearly embarking on a new phase in her life, putting behind her the troubles of the past few years, which include battles with substance abuse and her divorce from estranged husband Bobby, with whom she has a 14-year-old daughter, Bobbi Kristina.



And the icing on the cake of this fresh start seems to be new love Ray J - younger brother of Grammy-winning singer and actress Brandy. The 26-year-old was first spotted getting cosy with the I'm Every Woman singer in January at a Beverly Hills eaterie.



Meanwhile The Bodyguard star seems to be stepping up the pace of preparations for her return to the top of the music world. She's joined fellow comeback hopeful Britney Spears in approaching Amanda Ghost, who wrote James Blunt's 2005 hit You're Beautiful, to supply material for her new album. The disc is due out in autumn.



Amanda, who also helped pen the Beyonce and Shakira duet Beautiful Liar, thinks both Whitney and Britney are using their troubled times positively - to inspire them. "(They) have given us a lot to write about and have a lot of emotional experience to tap into," she says.