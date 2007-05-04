Spice Girls offered £1million each for reunion show

They were recently reunited for David Beckham's 32nd birthday celebrations, and there may be another special reason why the former Spice Girls have been seeing a lot of each other recently. A long-rumoured reunion could finally be on the cards for Posh, Scary, Baby, Ginger and Sporty, after they were reportedly offered £1 million each for a one-off gig.



The girls certainly have a lot to talk about at the moment, with Geri Halliwell having recently celebrated the christening of her daughter Bluebell, Melanie Brown becoming a mum and Emma expecting her first child this summer.



New mum Mel B jetted in from LA with baby Angel Iris to attend David's party on Wednesday. She may also have been keen to talk to the other members of the group about plans to do a Las Vegas-style Christmas show, though.



The offer has apparently been on the table for a long time, but while the idea seems to have struck a favourable chord with most of the former Spices, Melanie Chisholm has reportedly been less than enthusiastic. It seems she may be coming round to the idea, however, after meeting up with the girls last month for the christening of Geri's daughter.



If the concert goes ahead, it will be the first time the girl-power icons have appeared together on stage since their sell-out 102 date world tour in 1998.



