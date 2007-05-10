Tom and Diddy to rock for Diana at July tribute concert

The all-star line-up for the Princess of Wales' memorial concert has received a boost with the news that Tom Jones and rapper P Diddy have joined the roster of performers who'll appear at the event. Will Young and Canadian songbird Nelly Furtado have also been added to the bill this week.



Tom was a particular favourite of Diana's, who in 1991 was seen leaping to her feet enthusiastically to dance as the wonder from Wales got into one of his famous hip-swivelling routines at the old Wembley Stadium.



In recognition of the late Princess' love of ballet and musicals, the show will also include a performance by the English National Ballet and a medley specially devised by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Many of the acts, however, clearly reflect the tastes of her sons, Princes William and Harry, who are organising the gig for July 1 - which would have been their mother's 46th birthday - at the site of the new stadium.



Billed as "the best birthday present she ever had", by her children, the concert will also feature Diana's close friend Elton John and younger musicians such as Joss Stone, Lily Allen and Kanye West.