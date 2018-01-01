Diva Diana wows crowds at Wembley with soul classics

10 MAY 2007



Original soul diva Diana Ross demonstrated her Supreme star quality this week as she took to the stage at Wembley Arena. The glamorous star, currently on the European leg of her I Love You tour, dazzled crowds with her vocal skills and a wardrobe of dramatic gowns, which included a figure-hugging number in sizzling scarlet.



Backed by a seven-piece band the stunning 63-year-old kicked off the show with a succession of hits spanning three decades - including classics Baby Love, I'm Coming Out and Chain Reaction - before going on to perform tracks from her new album, I Love You.



And, in true diva style, the Sixties Motown legend - who toured the US after appearing on Amertican Idol at the start of the year - made four costume changes during her 80-minute set, switching between a colourful succession high octane ensembles.



The concert concluded with a powerful performance of I Will Survive - but not before Diana had asked the crowd to sit down so she could tell them exactly what she thought of them. "I love every single last one of you," she said.