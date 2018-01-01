Kylie sets the record straight about Alexander Dahm

11 MAY 2007



Kylie Minogue has spoken out to reassure fans that her friendship with Mexican-born film director Alexander Dahm is just that. The pop princess, who is currently on a working holiday in Chile, has recently attracted attention after being seen out and about with the married 39-year-old, whose wife is eight months pregnant. But she has dismissed claims that they have anything more than a professional relationship.



"I have never been unfaithful to a partner and would find it completely immoral to be involved with a married man," she said in a statement this week.



The singer's spokesman says Kylie was shocked by the media's interpretation of her connection with the director. "She found speculation in the press that she had been intruding upon an existing relationship particularly offensive," said Murray Chalmers.



During her time in Chile the singer and Mr Dahm have been sighted taking a boat trip together and eating out in a local restaurant.



The Spinning Around singer - who has been single since she split with Olivier Martinez three months ago - is in the South American country to work on an idea for a new musical film which has been in the pipeline for some time.