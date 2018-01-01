Tony Bennett to wed his long-term love Susan

He scored a hit with The Best Is Yet To Come, and the sentiments expressed in the song title seem particularly apt for legendary jazz crooner, Tony Bennett. The 80-year-old singer is to wed girlfriend Susan Crow after popping the question 18 years into their relationship.



Tony, who appeared on American Idol as a mentor earlier this year, apparently feels the moment is right to walk down the aisle with former teacher Karen, 47. "He feels like this is the one thing he wants to do while there's still time," said a friend of the singer.



The pair who are "very happy and very much in love", says Tony's spokesperson, already share an apartment in New York's Central Park South. They've known each other for over two decades and together founded the Frank Sinatra School Of The Arts in Queens, where student dancers, singers, musicians and actors hone their talents.