'Brighter' Britney reveals she feels blessed by fans' support

18 MAY 2007



As she prepares to launch a musical comeback after a hiatus of three years, Britney Spears has sent a message to fans on her new website to thank them for their support through some difficult times. In a letter running alongside a photo of her wearing a short blonde wig and just a pair of white gloves, the singer says she wanted "to let everyone know that their prayers have truly helped me".



"I am so blessed that you care enough about me to be concerned and (I) will continue to live in this brighter state with all of you by my side during this trying time," she adds. The 25-year-old, who this week was spotted at Hollywood eaterie Dominick's and nightclub Les Deux - where she stayed until almost 3am - is working hard to get back into top shape while recording new material. According to her collaborators, she won't be singing about her "trying times", though, preferring instead to take a fun and upbeat approach on her latest disc.



Echoing the look displayed on her website, the mum-of-two has been sporting platinum blonde wigs of late - a reminder of the image she favoured when she first shot to fame. And according to songwriter Kara DioGuardi, who is working on the new album, Britney more than deserves a second chance. "People don't realise what a good singer she is," Kara says. "I just hope her comeback is awesome, because if anybody deserves it, it's her."