Purple Rain singer wants tent fit for a prince

23 MAY 2007



When Prince pitches up to do 21 gigs in London this summer, he won't be booking into a Park Lane hotel. Instead, the flamboyant singer - who has not performed at a UK arena for over a decade - has asked tour organisers to erect a pavillion for him inside the 02 Arena - the former Millennium Dome - where most of the performances will take place. His camping plans aren't of the normal variety, however; the accommodation will be more like a huge marquee, complete with all mod cons.



"It really will be the most extravagant tent that has ever been built," a source revealed to one British newspaper. "It will have luxury bathrooms, kitchens and huge living areas as well as living facilities for staff." Prince's Earth Tour kicks off in the UK on August 1 at the 17,000-plus capacity arena, where fans will also receive free copies of his forthcoming album. "Because there's going to be so many nights here, we're going to change the show every night," he promises. "We've learned about 150 songs, and it'll be a lot of fun."



Concert-goers can expect "lots of jazz" in the sets and could be treated to his version of Beatles classic The Long And Winding Road, which he recently sang in Las Vegas, and some Amy Winehouse tracks - after he confessed to being a huge fan of her work.



It's shaping up to be one busy summer for the American artist who turns 49 on June 7. He's also apparently signed on for a seven-week stint at Hollywood's Roosevelt hotel from mid-June.