Amy and Fatboy Slim triumph at Ivor Novello awards

25 MAY 2007



While she was never going to be a conventional blushing bride, Amy Winehouse showed that even rock'n'roll wild girls can be sentimental at Thursday's Ivor Novello awards. Joining a host of the music industry's big-hitters, including Norman Cook and Peter Gabriel, at Thursday's event the tattooed singer waxed lyrical about married life with new husband Blake Fielder.



Clutching her own best contemporary song gong for Rehab, Amy described her new music video assistant hubby - who attended with her - as "the most wonderful guy in the world".



Meanwhile another couple at the Grosvenor House Hotel ceremony was also in a celebratory mood. Norman, aka Fatboy Slim, turned out with wife Zoe Ball to be honoured for his outstanding contribution to the pop industry. Also there to savour his success was the DJ's old pal, former House Martin bandmate Paul Heaton.



Catchy Madonna tune Sorry was named International Hit Of The Year, while Elton John received the Performing Rights Society award for most performed song with I Don't Feel Like Dancing, which he co-wrote with the Scissors Sisters. Ex-Genesis musician Peter Gabriel was also recognised with a lifetime achievement trophy.



Another music industry veteran, American Quincy Jones, was handed a Special International Award. Ever the showman the music producer was the centre of attention as he took to the stage in an eye-catching fuchsia shirt.