Showbiz pals turn out to celebrate Noel Gallagher's 40th

Noel arrives at the Sloane Square shindig on Saturday to celebrate his 40th in upmarket style
The biggest surprise of the night came courtesy of his younger brother Liam, who has apparently splashed out on a ticket to space to mark his sibling's birthday
28 MAY 2007
Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher put his rock 'n' roll ways behind him as he celebrated his 40th birthday with family and friends in restrained, tasteful style at the upmarket Kitts nightclub in London's Sloane Square at the weekend. The birthday boy, whose Scottish partner Sara Macdonald is expecting their first child together, was joined by a host of musical legends, including The Jam's Paul Weller, Stereophonic's Kelly Jones and Artic Monkey Alex Turner, as well as comedian pal David Walliams.
Noel and expectant mum Sara, who shimmered in fun glittery leggings, headed home in the early hours helped by club staff laden with presents received by the musician. There was one special gift that wasn't on the pile, however. His younger brother Liam - with whom he shares a famously turbulent relationship - has apparently gifted his sibling with his childhood dream - a trip into space.
The Supernova star will have to wait until 2012 though to take up his seat on Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipOne. Two decades ago Noel penned Do You Wanna Be A Spaceman while working for British Gas, and is now apparently over the moon that his dream is about to be realised.
