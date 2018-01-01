Sheryl and her 'main man' enjoy time out in Malibu

If It Makes You Happy singer Sheryl Crow couldn't have looked more content as she took her baby son out shopping in Malibu recently. The proud mum couldn't keep her eyes off one-month old Wyatt, whom she adopted last month, as she fed him in a Ralph Lauren store. And the singer, who plans to take her son on tour with her in February, is so enamoured with motherhood that she is planning for a "whole troop" of brothers and sisters to join him.



"I love the idea of adopting," she says in a recent magazine interview. "I always thought I had an immense amount of love to give." The 45-year-old has been getting help from her parents, and described the poignancy of her own mother handing Wyatt to her and saying to him: "Here's your mommy." "It took me a while to get used to it," Sheryl admits.



The star, who reveals she is dating someone who is not in showbiz, adds that Wyatt is now her "main man". "I'm very happy where I am and don't feel any pressure to get married," she insists. "Wyatt is going to be the gatekeeper! There won't be anybody coming between Wyatt and mom." Her plans for her new son's future include raising him in Nashville, not LA, and sending him to school in Tennessee.