Multi-talented Justin launches his own record label

31 MAY 2007



Justin Timberlake has added another string to his bow by setting up his own record label. The multi-talented singer, who has branched into acting of late as well as fashion designing, will sign up artists and release their music though Tennman Record - named in honour of his home state of Tennessee.



The 25-year-old will be chairman and chief executive of the LA-based company, which has been set up as a joint venture with Universal Music Group's Interscope Geffen A&M label. "We are all excited about the talent we have to offer already on our roster, and I cannot wait to introduce the world to my new discoveries," said Justin.



Cameron Diaz's ex, whose most recent movie credit was voicing Artie for Shrek The Third, is not only focused on his career, though. He is apparently building on his romance with his new girlfriend, Illusionist star Jessica Biel, who recently accompanied him on tour in the UK. "Justin's in love," a source close to the singer told People magazine. "She's the coolest chick ever. He wants to be with her all the time. He's ready to be serious."