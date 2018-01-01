Wiser Britney sees the world with 'a different set of eyes'

1 JUNE 2007



After telling her followers she's in a "brighter state" earlier this month via her website, pop princess Britney Spears has reached out to fans again by posting another candid message. The almost 900-word letter details what the star describes as "some of the things I have been faced with lately" including the mix of emotions she's been experiencing during her highly documented troubles.



Her message is a sure sign the star - who is preparing to make a career comeback after a three-year absence - has been doing some soul searching. "I am 25 and I do still have a lot to learn," she writes.



In the missive the singer admits she "truly hit rock bottom" during her time in rehab, which she describes as "a very humbling place". She goes on to say that she sees the world with "a completely different set of eyes" now and suggests many of her problems came from the fact she was too open, and surrounded herself with too many people.



The Toxic singer, who recently returned to the US stage for a series of low-key gigs, reveals her feelings about the end of her marriage, saying she felt overwhelmed and in shock. "I realised how much energy and love I had put into my past relationship when it was gone, because I genuinely did not know what to do with myself," she explains.



The singer seems to have found focus again, however, through her two sons, eight-month-old Jayden James and Sean Preston, one. "I am truly blessed to have them in my life," she says. Thinking back to her own childhood, she remembers "every night watching movies with my family and feeling so at peace", and adds: "Now recently with my own children I find I want them to have that feeling all the time."



The Louisiana native signs off her letter with a reminder to fans that despite her fame she's really not that different to them at heart. "I just want the same things in life that you want…and that is to be happy," she reveals.