'Pirates' Britney and Christina share swashbuckling style

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Out and about in Beverly Hills, mum-of-two Britney showcased her swashbuckling style
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Meanwhile Christina was also interpreting the Jack Sparrow look as she signed autographs for fans in New York
Photo: © Rex
5 JUNE 2007
Ever since they were fresh-faced starlets on The Mickey Mouse Club comparisons have been made between America's best-loved pop princesses, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. And the pair - who these days are sporting similar platinum blonde 'dos - had more in common than ever when they stepped out in mirror 'pirate' style statements this week.
Tanned and relaxed after a weekend break in Mexico, mum-of-two Britney had swept her new blonde hair extensions back from her face with a dotted scarf to enjoy a day out in Beverly Hills with pals. Meanwhile, signing autographs for fans in New York, equally bronzed Aint No Other Man singer Christina duplicated the swashbuckling look, setting off her blue satin scarf with gold hoop earrings.
And the style echoes didn't end there. Both girls were wearing oversize shades - Britney's had delicate gold frames, while Christina adopted the bold white-framed version favoured by so many celebs this season. And both were completing the look with round, pendant necklaces.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.