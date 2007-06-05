Girls Aloud adopt metallic glam to mark tour end

The five members of one of Britain's most popular girl groups were keen to get the party started after they wrapped up their Greatest Hits tour in Belfast at the weekend. Blonde bombshell Sarah Harding and footballer's wife Cheryl Cole joined their Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle for the celebrations at London's Kitts Club in Sloane Square, where Noel Gallagher recently celebrated his 40th birthday.



And after wowing audiences with a series of sensational costumes including showgirl-style leotards, they seemed to have been inspired by their onstage sequins and glitter in dressing for the bash. The girls stepped out in slinky metallic mini-dresses, with Sarah donning a gold number, Cheryl opting for copper and Kimberely going for a platinum mini.



Sarah, who is also the face of Ultimo lingerie, couldn't resist picking up the microphone again to treat onlookers to karaoke classics which included Living On A Prayer and The Time Of My Life.



The gorgeous 25-year-old is currently footloose and fancy free after recently breaking up with her columnist boyfriend Joe Mott, while Nadine has also parted ways with Desperate Housewives hunk Jesse Metcalfe.



The girls pal Cheryl was not flying solo, however, being joined at the party by her handsome other half - footballer husband Ashley Cole.



The pop queens, who first shot to fame after being discovered on the ITV1 talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, won't have much time to put their feet up now the tour's ended though. They're already hard at work on their fifth album which is due to be released in October.