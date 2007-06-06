Justin signs Dutch internet star to new record label

When talented 18-year-old Esmee Denters posted videos of herself singing covers of Beyonce and Alicia Keys numbers on the internet they landed a stunning 21 million hits. Among the viewers checking them out was Justin Timberlake, who this week unveiled the pretty Dutch girl as the first artist to join his new record company.



"We are proud to announce Esmee Denters has signed to Tennmann Records and she will be joining me on tour this summer," said the Sexyback singer, who launched his label at the end of last month. "Esmee is the real deal and I cannot wait for the world to hear her."



Understandably, Justin's new recruit can hardly contain her excitement at the news. "Words can't describe how amazing it is," she enthuses. "It's something I have always dreamed of doing."



As a little girl Esmee was fascinated by music, and was forever singing. But amazingly she thought no-one would like her voice. "I sang alone most of the time in my room," she writes on the MySpace web page, which until now has been the main showcase for her talent. "Some of my friends said I had a good voice, but I never believed them."



Those doubts must have evaporated now, however. As well as joining her idol on stage this summer, the Oosterbeek-born chanteuse is to release an album later this year, and kicks off a solo Scandinavian tour in Amsterdam on June 16.