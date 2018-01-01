Mexican beauty Thalia expecting her first child

During her glittering career, Mexican pop chanteuse Thalia has worked as an actress, TV presenter, fashion designer, magazine editor, and model. And now, the Latin beauty is set for her most important role yet, after revealing exclusively to the Mexican edition of HELLO magazine that she's expecting her first child with husband of seven years, music executive Tommy Mottola.



The 35-year-old mum-to-be, who will welcome a daughter this autumn, can hardly contain her excitement when she speaks about the effect that pregnancy is having on her. "I feel at peace, I feel like a complete woman - feminine, voluptuous," she says. "I feel like this is the best body I've ever had in my life! I'm enjoying every new curve that I discover with each passing day - it's amazing!"



Thalia began her rise to fame in 1981 as a vocalist in Mexican child group Din Din. These days, as well as being one of Mexico's most loved TV actresses, she's carved out a formidable music career, selling over 12 million albums worldwide.