Enrique sets out to seduce once again with 'Insomniac'

13 JUNE 2007



Latin lover Enrique Iglesias has been giving notice that he's back at his seductive best with performances of Insomniac, his first English-language album in four years. The soulful Spanish crooner electrified fans as he gave them a taste of his latest offering in LA on Tuesday.



Although the venue was a famous entertainment centre it could have been somewhere far more intimate. The 32-year-old - who charmed the world with his ballad Hero - was determined to please, at times crouching down to whisper breathily, at others turning up the energy and intensity.



When admirers offered Enrique their cameras so he could record the moment he obliged enthusiastically. He did the same during an in-store appearance on the same day, where he posed with one lucky well-wisher and dandled a plump baby on his knee.



The title of the disc refers to the long hours the heart-throb spends in the recording studio. And with several pillow-talk themed songs, like On Top Of You and Wish I Was Your Lover, followers will certainly feel they've experienced his more tender side.



Whatever the title of his songs, Enrique is still very much the man keeping athletic Russian beauty Anna Kournikova company in her post-tennis life. Their five-year relationship seems to have gone from strength to strength in recent times, with the pair a regular sight in Miami Beach, lounging about in the sun and snuggling up together.