Rod and Penny tie the knot in private Italian ceremony

The happy couple clasp hands tenderly, all smiles after exchanging vows in the historic surroundings of Portofino on the Italian Riviera

Photo: © Reuters

Click on photos to enlarge

After the early morning ceremony, Rod and his bride Penny took to the waters off the exclusive resort where their luxury yacht is moored

Photo: © Reuters

Celebrations had started the night before with a spirited party in one of the town's upmarket hotels

Photo: © Reuters