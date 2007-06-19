Amy gets her Mojo alongside veterans Ozzy and Iggy

19 JUNE 2007



Rock new girl Amy Winehouse found herself in good company at Monday's Mojo awards when she joined the music business' elder statesmen for the ceremony celebrating cult stars and those expected to graduate to that status. Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop were among the rock survivors inducted into the magazine's roll of honour at a converted brewery in East London.



Tattooed Amy scooped two more awards - one of them Song Of The Year - for her increasingly crowded mantelpiece. After arriving late due to traffic problems the self-confessed rock wild child declared she was no good at making speeches and was off to enjoy a tipple with husband Blake Fielder-Civil.



But the night really belonged to the veterans. Iggy Pop was recognised for lifetime achievement, while Alice Cooper received the Hero award. Ozzy was crowned Mojo Icon, an honour he dedicated to wife Sharon, saying: "Thank you for standing by me."



One of the most striking sights of the evening was that of Bob Marley's sons Steve, Julian and Damian going on stage to collect the classic album award for Exodus on behalf of the late reggae legend.



Also on hand was Icelandic singer Bjork, showing off for her unique dress sense in a red satin frock with blue tights. Picking up the Inspiration award, she thanked England for making her a star. "England was the first country to get me because in Iceland, even back in my teenage years, they thought I was a bit weird," she said.