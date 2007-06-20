Paris works its magic on rock lovebirds Steven and Erin

What better place for lovers to share an intimate lunch than Paris, one of the world's most romantic cities? Certainly, rock'n'roll couple Steven Tyler and Erin Brady seemed inspired by the City of Light. The singer, who was in town for the European leg of his band Aerosmith's world tour, was spotted gazing deeply into his girlfriend's eyes before giving her a tender kiss while the pair enjoyed a bite to eat in the French capital.



The pair - who met when Erin became Aerosmith's tour promoter - have been romantically linked since they holidayed together in Mexico last May, when the musician was recovering from throat surgery. And judging by their warm and affectionate relationship, the union is still going strong after over a year together.



As well as sampling some of the French capital's culinary delights during their stopover, the New York-born rocker and his blonde love made the most of its legendary shopping opportunities. One stop on the retail session was an upmarket lingerie boutique, where a lacy pink-and-black number displayed in the shop window caught Erin's eye.



Aerosmith play London's Hyde Park on June 24.