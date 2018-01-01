Bob's girl to present Peaches-tinted view of Glastonbury

21 JUNE 2007



As the daughter of former Boomtown Rat Bob Geldof, part-time DJ Peaches Geldof's music credentials speak for themselves. So when bosses at a mobile phone company were looking for a fresh face to capture all the action at Britain's premiere live music event, Glastonbury Festival, they felt the 18-year-old would be perfect for the role.



Peaches is donning her wellies to roam the stages and VIP sections, watch bands and chat to her celeb friends while recording it all on her camera phone. The results will be posted at the end of each day in a series of video diaries on the web.



Keen music fan and regular festival goer Peaches is enthusiastic about her new job. "I was really excited when I was asked to do this," she enthuses. "Glastonbury is my favourite weekend of the year… I'll be having a great time with friends when I'm there so obviously I want to capture as much of that as possible."



Among the pals making an appearance in the mini documentaries is likely to be her DJ beau Fred Les. Whether he actually makes it onto film remains to be seen, but Peaches is certainly taking extra precautions to make sure he is never out of reach at the Somerset festival. "We're going to have to get walkie-talkies to keep in touch," she reveals.



Peaches' video record of her adventures at the three-day musical bonanza can be seen at www.orange.co.uk/glastonbury from Friday, June 22.