'Britain's Got Talent' champ Paul is top of the Potts in the US

22 JUNE 2007



Just one week ago he was a shy mobile phone salesman from South Wales. Now, Britain's Got Talent winner Paul Potts is well on his way to superstardom. The 36-year-old tenor wowed millions of TV viewers across the pond this week when he put in a Pavarotti-style performance on the NBC Today Show.



The UK's newest star jetted into New York on the promotional trail after singing his way to victory on the final of Simon Cowell's talent contest. His stunning performance on the Sunday night show netted him a £1 million record deal, and the chance to perform in front of the Queen at this year's Royal Variety Performance show.



Despite the glittering future that lies ahead of him, Paul, who has been dubbed "Pavapotti" by his fans, says he won't be changed by fame and fortune. "There will be no Hollywood makeover for me," he said on American TV this week. "I will always be Paul Potts."



The modest singer, who hid his talent from colleagues at the mobile phone shop where he used to work, has tried for the past ten years to break into the operatic world. He worked long hours to fund singing lessons but had almost given up hope of singing for a living after illness meant he had to give up classes in 2003.



Those dreams are now becoming a reality, however, even if Paul seems to scarcely be able to believe his remarkable career change. "I am still waiting for someone to pinch me and tell me to wake up because I'm late for work," he says. "I feel like I'm still somewhere near Planet 66. I just can't believe it all."